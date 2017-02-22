Now, IndiGo Offers Low Fares Starting Rs 777

With a fleet size of 128, IndiGo currently operate flights connecting to 44 destinations - 38 domestic and 6 international.
The IndiGo Rs 777 offer is on Coimbatore-Chennai route.
Budget carrier IndiGo is offering low fares with all-inclusive tickets starting as low as Rs 777. The IndiGo Rs 777 offer, for example, is on Coimbatore-Chennai route. An advanced search on the IndiGo's website showed that the Rs 777 sale is available for travel in end-March. With a fleet size of 128, IndiGo currently operate flights connecting to 44 destinations - 38 domestic and 6 international. Other low fares available under the IndiGo's sale are Agartala-Guwahati at Rs 877, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad at Rs 1,050, Delhi-Jaipur at Rs 1,094, Ahmedabad-Mumbai at Rs 1,200, Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi at Rs 1,254, Goa-Bengaluru at Rs 1,228, among others.
IndiGo, country's largest passenger airline with a market share of 39.8 per cent as of January 2017, has added Sharjah to its destinations. The new daily non-stop flights on Sharjah-Kozhikode, Muscat-Kozhikode route would start from March 20 while Sharjah-Thiruvnanthapuram from April 8, the company said in a release.
"We are extremely pleased to expand our international network with Sharjah and an additional connection between Muscat and Kozhikode. Middle-East has been an important market for IndiGo and expanding operations to Sharjah and Muscat is a testament to the growing demand from the sector," President and Whole Time Director of IndiGo, Aditya Ghosh said.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet also unveiled a similar promotional scheme offering fares starting Rs 777 on its domestic network.
Promotional offers by airlines have spurred a strong demand for air travel in India, which is among the fastest growing aviation market in the world. Other budget carriers like AirAsia India and Jet Airways have also announced promotional sales. India's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed up by 25.13 per cent during last month to 95.79 lakh.