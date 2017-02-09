Ola CFO Rajiv Bansal, CMO Raghuvesh Sarup Quit

"We are taking a census of data sources and creating a repository of data dumps that need to be accessed. We are developing a protocol for assessing the information without breaching the integrity and confidentiality of the databases," Shashikant Sharma said.
Transportation app Ola's chief financial officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal and chief marketing officer (CMO) Raghuvesh Sarup have made an exit from the company. Pallav Singh, who is currently senior vice president and head of Ola Money, has been given the additional responsibility as interim CFO, a source told NDTV, who requested anonymity.
Mr Bansal, former Infosys executive, had joined Ola January last year. He is also in the midst of a controversy as some of the Infosys founders have raised concerns about the severance package offered to him.
Mr Sarup, who also joined Ola in January last year, was previously working as Managing Director of Microsoft India. He has worked across companies like Nokia, Yum! Brands (Pizza Hut) and Procter & Gamble.
Both Mr Bansal and Mr Sarup were roped in about a year back by the SoftBank-backed firm.
This development comes amid Japan's SoftBank booking an investment loss of 39.28 billion yen ($350 million) on its investments in India, including those in Ola and e-commerce company Snapdeal.
Earlier today, the company named Badri Raghavan as its chief data scientist.
Ola has witnessed major changes in its senior management. Last month, it had roped in former PepsiCo executive, Vishal Kaul as its COO. In turn, Pranay Jivrajka -- who was also Ola's first employee -- was elevated as Founding Partner.