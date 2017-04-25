Patanjali Says Amla Juice Is Medicinal Product, Safe For Human Consumption

New Delhi: The Canteen Stores Department, the retailing entity selling consumer goods to armed forces, has suspended sale of a batch of Patanjali Ayurveda's amla juice after it "failed" to clear a laboratory test.
When contacted, the company, promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, said the amla juice is a medicinal product unlike other juices sold in the market and that it is absolutely safe for human consumption.
Defence ministry sources said a show cause notice has been served on the company after the juice "failed" the test.
