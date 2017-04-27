Pay Rs 1,500 Crore Or Face Jail: Top Court Warns Sahara's Subrata Roy

The Sahara chief gave an undertaking to a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that he would deposit Rs 1,500 crore by June 15 and another payment of Rs 552.22 crore by July 15 in the Sebi-Sahara account and filed an affidavit.