Paytm Parent One97 Set To Raise Over $1.8 Billion From SoftBank: Report

One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set to raise more than Rs 12,000 crore ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank Group, the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources.
The deal will value Noida-based One97 at about $9 billion and provide a 20 per cent stake to SoftBank, the report said.
Moreover, One97 plans to earmark nearly $1 billion to expand its payments business into high growth areas like lending and insurance, the report added.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
