Piramal Enterprises To Demerge Healthcare, Financial Services Businesses

Mumbai: Piramal Enterprises will demerge its healthcare and financial services businesses soon, a top company official said on Monday.
"We want to ultimately look at Piramal Enterprises as separate business for pharmaceuticals and financial services. In the medium term we will do that. All our acquisitions, and in some ways moving up in value chains and getting more critical mass are steps towards that," Piramal Enterprises chairman Ajay Piramal told reporters here.
Declining to give a timeline, Mr Piramal said: "We have not yet fixed time line. I think the Board will decide, but the direction is moving towards that."
