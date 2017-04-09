Private Equity Firm To Buy Religare Health Insurance

The deal values Religare Health Insurance at Rs 1,300 crore. (Representational image)
New Delhi: A consortium of investors led by Indian private equity fund True North has agreed to acquire Religare Enterprises Ltd's health insurance business in the country, the groups said in a joint statement on Sunday. The deal, which still needs regulatory approvals, values Religare Health Insurance at Rs 1,300 crore ($202.3 million). The move is part of Religare's strategy to consolidate and focus on its core business of financial services.
The transaction "marks the single largest investment in a standalone health insurance company in India", Religare and True North said in a release.
J.P. Morgan acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Religare Enterprises on the transaction.