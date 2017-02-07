Punjab National Bank Q3 Net Profit Surges; Bad Loans Stable

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's fifth-biggest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a surge in third-quarter profit on lower provisions for bad loans, but the profit fell short of analysts' expectations.



Net profit rose to Rs 207 crore for the three months to Dec. 31 from Rs 51 crore a year earlier, the state-run lender said in a stock exchange filing.



Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 629 crore, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 13.7 percent in the December quarter, little changed from 13.63 percent in September, but far higher than 8.47 percent a year earlier.Banks such as PNB have seen a surge in their bad loans in the past one year after an asset-quality review ordered by the regulator in a bid to clean up the sector.Provisions for bad loans were Rs 3,363 crore in the December quarter, lower than Rs 3,767 crore a year earlier, but higher than Rs 2,218 crore rupees reported in the September quarter.PNB shares were trading 3.2 per cent higher as of 1 pm, on the NSE index, which was down 0.2 per cent.