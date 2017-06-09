PVR Ramping Up 4DX Screens For 'Real Feel'

New Delhi: Multiplex operator PVR Cinemas is ramping up presence of 4DX screen-equipped theatres with the opening of two such halls in Mumbai and Benguluru.
The company is looking to increase expansion of the new 4DX technology screens, which give viewers a real feeling of rain, snow, wind, lightning and motion as part of movies. It already has one 4DX screen in the national capital.
PVR Cinemas had last year signed an agreement with South Korean cinema company CJ 4DPLEX -- the owner of the technology -- to add 10 4DX screens to its network.
"The response to the 4DX screen in Delhi has been phenomenal and we get 70-72 per cent occupancy," PVR Ltd CEO Gautam Dutta told PTI.
He is optimistic that the new technology will add more footfalls to its multiplexes.
"With these screens, there will be more people coming often to watch a movie. It is a differentiated technology and a leader brand has to do that to create a brand position in the market," Dutta added.
The multiplex chain plans to deploy the remaining screen in cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Gurgaon and Delhi.
"There is a capex of Rs 5 crore we have to spend to deploy this technology in each of the auditorium," he said when asked about investments to deploy the 4DX screens.
PVR currently operates a cinema chain comprising 579 screens at 126 properties in 50 cities (18 states and 1 Union Territory).