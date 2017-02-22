Ramco Systems Bags $2.5 Million Cloud Deal From Allegis Group

New Delhi: Ramco Systems today said it has bagged a $2.5 million cloud deal from Allegis Group Australia Pty Ltd.
"The company has secured a multi-million dollar Cloud deal (about $2.5 million) from Allegis Group Australia Pty Ltd for Ramco ERP for Services Resource Planning (SRP), Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll to be implemented across 8 Countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand covering over 7,000 employees and contractors," Ramco Systems said in a BSE filing.
Allegis Group is a global leader in talent solutions, and the largest privately held staffing company in the world.
