Ramco Systems Bags $2.5 Million Cloud Deal From Allegis Group

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 22, 2017 12:51 (IST)
New Delhi: Ramco Systems today said it has bagged a $2.5 million cloud deal from Allegis Group Australia Pty Ltd. 

"The company has secured a multi-million dollar Cloud deal (about $2.5 million) from Allegis Group Australia Pty Ltd for Ramco ERP for Services Resource Planning (SRP), Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll to be implemented across 8 Countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and New Zealand covering over 7,000 employees and contractors," Ramco Systems said in a BSE filing. 

Allegis Group is a global leader in talent solutions, and the largest privately held staffing company in the world. 



Shares of Ramco Systems were trading 1.90 per cent higher at Rs 364.45 on the BSE.



