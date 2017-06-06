NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Corporates
|
Reebok Seeks Government Nod To Open Single Brand Retail Stores
The company has submitted its proposal to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: June 06, 2017 20:32 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Reebok India has sought government's nod to set up single brand retail stores in the country.
The company has submitted its proposal to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).
"The DIPP is looking at the application," an official said.
At present, Germany's Adidas AG sells Adidas and Reebok sports shoes and clothes in India.
An email to Reebok in this regard did not elicit any response.
As per the foreign direct investment policy, 100 per cent equity investment is allowed in single brand retail trading.
FDI of up to 49 per cent is permitted under the automatic route but government's nod is required beyond that limit.
Foreign investment is allowed subject to certain conditions, which require products to be of a 'single brand' only and to be sold under the same brand globally.
Furthermore, in respect of proposals involving FDI beyond 51 per cent, it is mandatory to source 30 per cent of the value of goods purchased from India, preferably MSMEs.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: June 06, 2017 20:32 (IST)
Related
Adani Power Carves Out Arm For Mundra Business
'Remain Committed To Wipro': Read Azim Premji's Letter To Employees
H-1B Visas: The Companies That Received Maximum Approvals
Trending
Onsite Staff Of This Top IT Company Get Bigger Pay Hikes
IT Professionals Rush To Reskill As 85,000 Jobs Open Up In New Areas
'Remain Committed To Wipro': Read Azim Premji's Letter To Employees
Share this story on
ALSO READ
IT Employee Forum Claims 56,000 Layoffs, Seek Karnataka Government's Help
Reebok
Reebok single brand retail
Reebok single brand retail stores
FDI in retail
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.