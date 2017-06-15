NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Reliance, BP To Invest Rs 40,000 Crore More In Offshore Gasfield

Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 15, 2017 18:44 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani (left) with BP chief Bob Dudley in New Delhi.
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani (left) with BP chief Bob Dudley in New Delhi.
New Delhi: BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further Rs 40,000 crore ($6.2 billion) in their jointly owned KG D6 gas block off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley, appearing alongside Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani at a news event in New Delhi, said the new investment is expected to produce 30-35 million cubic metres of gas a day, phased over 2020 to 2022.

"This is an important step forward for BP in India. Working closely together, Reliance and BP are now able to develop these major deep-water gas resources offshore India efficiently and economically," Dudley said.

In 2011, Reliance agreed to sell a stake in 23 of its oil and gas blocks to BP for $7.2 billion. But output from the D6 block, expected to contribute up to a quarter of India's gas supply, has been falling since April 2010.

Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in the gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin and BP owns 30 percent, while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest. Reliance and BP have invested around $1.6 billion to May this year in deep-water exploration and production.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has said it will move gradually to a gas-based economy, and its demand is expected to grow rapidly as the country industrialises.

BP and Reliance also said on Thursday that they would look to tap new opportunities in India, including developing "differentiated" fuels, trading carbon emissions and advanced low-carbon energies.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 15, 2017 18:22 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RBI Identifies 12 Large NPA Accounts: What Happens Next
Reliance IndustriesMukesh AmbaniBPBob DudleyReliance BPReliance BP newsReliance BP dealBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.