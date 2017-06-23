NDTV
Reliance Industries Overtakes TCS To Become Most Valued Indian Firm
So far this year, shares of Reliance Industries have gained nearly 33 per cent, while TCS is trading flat, down 0.05 per cent.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: June 23, 2017 19:20 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Reliance Industries commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,66,599.69 crore.
New Delhi:
After a gap of two months, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today regained the status of the country's most valued firm, overtaking Tata Group's TCS in terms of market valuation.
At close of trade, RIL commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,66,599.69 crore, which was Rs 1,450.62 crore more than TCS' Rs 4,65,149.07 crore valuation.
Shares of RIL ended flat at Rs 1,435, up 0.13 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services fell by 1.47 per cent to close at Rs 2,360.65 on BSE.
So far this year, shares of RIL have gained nearly 33 per cent, while TCS is trading flat, down 0.05 per cent.
Temporary ups and down in the valuation chart of the two firms were seen in April as well.
On April 24, RIL had managed to close the trading session as the most valued firm.
TCS had replaced RIL as the most valued firm more than four years ago but a sharp rally in the shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm in the recent past has helped the company close the gap.
The m-cap figure changes daily with the stock price movement.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: June 23, 2017 19:20 (IST)
Hired Over 12,500 People In The US In Last 5 Years, TCS Says
