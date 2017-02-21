Reliance Jio Launches Prime Offer; Unlimited Benefits For 12 More Months

Mukesh Ambani said Jio has crossed the 100-million customer mark in 170 days.
Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said Reliance Jio, the telecom operations of the energy major. has crossed the 100 million customer base mark in 170 days. Jio launched its services in September last year and as on December 31, it had amassed over 7 crore subscribers. Jio had earlier extended its free voice and data services till March-end. Jio's aggressive entry has intensified competition in the telecom sector, hurting the margins of other players in the industry. Airtel's profit has slumped and Idea Cellular reported its first-ever quarterly loss while analysts see a consolidation ahead in the sector.
Here are the highlights of Mr Ambani's address to the media:
Jio has crossed 100 million customer base in 170 days of its launch
The milestone belongs to the Jio community
Jio has added on an average 7 customers per second
It is an achievement of India and Indians
In a few months, Jio customers have created new records
Today India is the number one country in the world in terms of mobile data
100 crore GB of data was consumed by Jio users
Jio users consume as much mobile data as the entire US and nearly 50% more mobile data as China
Jio users consumed more than 100 crore GB of data per month on the Jio network, that's more than 3.3 crore GB per day
Will double Jio’s data capacity in coming months
Jio has more than double the number of 4G base stations when compared to all the other Indian operators put together
Starting April 1, Jio will offer tariff plans
On all of Jio’s tariff plans, all domestic voice calls to any network will always remain free
Jio will always offer better value for the same price
Roaming will be free on Jio's network
Jio will match the highest selling tariff of other operators and provide 20% more data than what other operators provide
'Jio Prime' offer at one-time fee of Rs 99
Jio Prime members to get unlimited benefits till March 2018
Jio Prime members can continue enjoying the unlimited benefits of Jio New Year Offer until March 31, 2018
Jio Prime members can get this tremendous value at an introductory price of only Rs 303 per month