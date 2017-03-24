Reliance Jio Offers Prime Customers Free Data Up To 10 GB On Early Recharge

Reliance Jio is offering up to 10GB of free data to its Prime subscribers if they recharge their account before April 1, 2017. Reliance Jio's Prime offer, which opened for enrolment on March 1, will end on March 31. Those who have already enrolled under the Prime offer but not yet done their recharge for the first month (April 2017), will get free data up to 10 GB if they recharge their account before March 31, under Jio's different prepaid plans. If subscribers opt for the Rs. 149 prepaid plan, under which, Jio offers 2 GB of data along with unlimited free calls, then they will get 1 GB of free data. Similarly under the Rs. 303 plan, Jio offers 5 GB of free data along with 28 GB of data subscribers are originally entitled for.



Meanwhile, in the Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1999, Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 plans Jio is offering 10 GB of free data over and above the data originally on offer.





A screenshot from Reliance Jio website

The Rs. 149, Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 plans of Reliance Jio have a validity of 28 days while the Rs. 999 plan offers a validity of 60 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 4,999 plans have validity of 90 and 180 days respectively. The Rs. 9,999 plan of Jio comes with a validity of 360 days., which started its operations in September 2016, has already crossed themark. Earlier this week, a survey conducted bythat around 84 per cent of the current Jio members are expected to subscribe for the Prime membership.