Reliance Rejects Rumours Of Jio Foraying Into App-Based Taxi Service
New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has no plans to launch an app-based taxi service as the company sees no logic in diversifying into unrelated sectors.
The company had not commented on the speculations so far but took to the Twitter to deny the foray after an online publication stated that Jio has ordered some 600 cars to "kickstart" the service.
A Reliance spokesperson tweeted that the report is "WRONG and DENIED".
The company has no plans to get into unrelated diversification, another official explained.
Reliance Jio had earlier this week announced a strategic partnership with Uber to allow users of the app-based taxi aggregator to pay for their rides through Jio's prepaid wallet.
Enabling commuters to pay for their rides through JioMoney is as far as the company intends to go, the official added.
