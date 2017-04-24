RIL Reports Record Annual Profit, Jio User Base Jumps To Nearly 11 Crore

Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, reported a 12.8 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the October-March quarter, beating the Street's estimates. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a net profit of Rs 8,151 crore in March quarter, as compared to Rs 7,227 crore profit in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenues from operation of the energy giant surged 38 per cent to Rs 74,598 crore as against Rs 54,189 crore last year. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had estimated its net profit at Rs 8,020 crore on revenues of Rs 67,221 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Reliance industries reported a net profit of Rs 8,046 crore on revenues of Rs 92,889 crore. On an annual basis, Reliance Industries reported a record consolidated net profit of Rs 29,901 crore, up 19 per cent from last year.
Reliance said in the March quarter its gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed - a key profitability gauge for a refiner - was $11.5 per barrel for the quarter, much higher than year-ago levels.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement