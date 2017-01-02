Road Ahead Not Easy, Infosys CEO Sikka Tells Employees
Bengaluru: Cautioning Infosys employees that the road ahead is long and not easy, company CEO Vishal Sikka has stressed the importance of automation and warned against "lackadaisical" attitude towards greater value creation.
In his New Year message to the employees, he said by achieving all that they set out to do, Infosys can be a force powering the purposeful evolution of our world.
"We must remember that operational excellence is an imperative for each one of us. We must focus on delivering the best solutions in the smartest, fastest way possible, and not give up or give in to weaker instincts," Sikka has said in a letter to employees.
"Often teams deliver only what is told without going beyond the given scope and with a lackadaisical attitude towards greater value creation.This can no longer be the case."
He noted that teams have begun to understand and execute on the duality of automation and innovation and to bring value to clients "not just mechanically execute the jobs we are handed," adding, "there is a long way to go, and the road ahead is long and not easy."
He said "the mountains ahead are tall ones. But there is no other way but to get there and go...if we don't, we will be made obsolete by the tidal wave of automation and technology-fuelled transformation that is almost upon us."
"On the other hand if we do achieve all that we set out to do, we can be that one force powering the purposeful evolution of our world. A world where our AIs may make us more successful, but also more human....." he added.
Sikka took over as CEO and Managing Director of the country's second largest IT firm in August 2014.In February, 2016, his tenure was extended by nearly two years till March 2021, saying his initiatives have helped the company move towards reclaiming its industry leadership position.
Reflecting on the year gone by, Sikka said "Brexit, the American Presidential election, demonetization, cyber security, the refugee and terrorism situation were the events that seriously changed the way we viewed the world, but perhaps that biggest disruption is the one that has been proceeding irreversibly and unstoppably in our times is the accelerating force of technology and digitization."
Suggesting that by all indications, the future promises to be even more disruptive, especially for Infosys's business, which is impacted by the multiple factors of technological and geopolitical disruption, he said "we will not survive if we remain in the constricted space of doing as we are told, depending solely on cost-arbitrage, and working as reactive problem-solvers."
"By standing still, instead of moving forward decisively, we will face the brunt of these disruptive forces, as our industry has already started to see. A lot of the work that came to us and to others in our industry, can already be done with Al systems," he said.
"our path forward is very clear - we need to harness the dual forces of automation and innovation. We must embrace automation to become more productive in the work that we do and with the resulting capacity, focus our attention upwards towards innovation, both for ourselves and our clients. The foundation for all of this is our culture, our values and especially our infrastructure for life-long learning," he added.
