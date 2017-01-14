Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin To Endorse VIP's Brand Aristrocrat

Mumbai: Luggage manufacturer VIP Industries on Saturday said it has roped in cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin as the brand ambassadors for its brand Aristrocrat.
Aristrocrat will be repositioned with a new logo and tagline targeted at youngsters, the company said in a statement.
"We have seen a growth in the demand for Aristocrat products over the last year and have also witnessed a surge in sales online," VIP Industries Vice President Sales and Marketing Sudip Ghose said.
"With the repositioning we wanted to extend our product offering with a new collection and create a fresh appeal for the brand, keeping in mind the evolving consumer and industry trends. We believe our new brand ideology and ambassadors will resonate with a younger audience," he said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on: January 14, 2017 17:01 (IST)