Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin To Endorse VIP's Brand Aristrocrat

Luggage manufacturer VIP Industries on Saturday said it has roped in cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin as the brand ambassadors for its brand Aristrocrat.Aristrocrat will be repositioned with a new logo and tagline targeted at youngsters, the company said in a statement."We have seen a growth in the demand for Aristocrat products over the last year and have also witnessed a surge in sales online," VIP Industries Vice President Sales and Marketing Sudip Ghose said.

"With the repositioning we wanted to extend our product offering with a new collection and create a fresh appeal for the brand, keeping in mind the evolving consumer and industry trends. We believe our new brand ideology and ambassadors will resonate with a younger audience," he said.