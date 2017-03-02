Ruchi Soya Expands Partnership With Patanjali Ayurved
"The refining and packaging tie up has now been extended to include processing and packaging of edible oil at Ruchi Soya plant's in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with Rajasthan which was signed in February," the company said in a BSE filing.
Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the edible oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved.
New Delhi: Ruchi Soya Industries on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with Patanjali Ayurved by including processing and packaging of edible oil at its plants in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
"The refining and packaging tie up has now been extended to include processing and packaging of edible oil at Ruchi Soya plant's in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with Rajasthan which was signed in February," the company said in a BSE filing.
Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the edible oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved as per their specifications.
Commenting on the expansion, Ruchi Soya Industries MD Dinesh Shahra said: "This expanded association is testament to the quality of edible oil processed and packaged at Ruchi Soya's facilities".
"We have been cognizant of the needs to utilise the idle capacity and our efforts to explore opportunities in this direction shall continue," he added.
Last month, Ruchi Soya had inked pact with Patanjali Ayurved that covered processing and packing of soya, sunflower and mustard oils at its plant in Baran, Rajasthan.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)