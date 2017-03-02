NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Ruchi Soya Expands Partnership With Patanjali Ayurved

"The refining and packaging tie up has now been extended to include processing and packaging of edible oil at Ruchi Soya plant's in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with Rajasthan which was signed in February," the company said in a BSE filing.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 02, 2017 14:54 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the edible oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved.
Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the edible oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved.
New Delhi: Ruchi Soya Industries on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with Patanjali Ayurved by including processing and packaging of edible oil at its plants in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"The refining and packaging tie up has now been extended to include processing and packaging of edible oil at Ruchi Soya plant's in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with Rajasthan which was signed in February," the company said in a BSE filing.

Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the edible oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved as per their specifications.

Commenting on the expansion, Ruchi Soya Industries MD Dinesh Shahra said: "This expanded association is testament to the quality of edible oil processed and packaged at Ruchi Soya's facilities".

"We have been cognizant of the needs to utilise the idle capacity and our efforts to explore opportunities in this direction shall continue," he added.

Last month, Ruchi Soya had inked pact with Patanjali Ayurved that covered processing and packing of soya, sunflower and mustard oils at its plant in Baran, Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 02, 2017 14:54 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Download UAN Passbook Through EPFO's New Unified Portal
Ruchi SoyaRuchi Soya Patanjali AyurvedRuchi Soya newsPatanjali AyurvedPatanjali Ayurved Ruchi SoyaBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.