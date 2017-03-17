Russia In Talks With Mahindra & Mahindra To Scale Up Aviation Tie-Up

Chennai: Russia is open to localising component production of its modern Sukhoi super jet even as it is talking to Mahindra and Mahindra for partnership for the MC 21 civil aviation aircraft, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said here.
"We have a very good example of a modern aircraft, the Sukhoi super jet project. We are open to both exporting it to the Indian market as well as localising some of the components production. We are working on another civil aviation project, the MC 21 aircraft which is scheduled to have its first flight soon and we are having talks with Indian aerospace company Mahindra and Mahindra," Manturov said at the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) organised by EEPC India here.
He let out that a Mahindra subsidiary is manufacturing interiors for the Sukhoi super jet.
"I think they can also be a part of the MC 21 project, both for manufacturing some components and producing the interiors for the aircraft," the minister said.
Manturov, who held bilateral talks with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of IESS, which opened yesterday, said having been associated with India's defence sector, Russia is keen to get involved with the country's civil aviation as well.
"We are currently having another project for 2114 (commercial) aircraft for regional airlines. We think that it is really compatible with the Indian market. It has a lot of demand for the Indian market and we are open to both Mahindra and Mahindra and other aerospace companies to manufacture components for this aircraft in India," he said.
As for India's defence requirements, Russia will supply 60 multi-purpose Kazan helicopters in the first phase while joint facilities will be set up in India for the manufacturing of 140 helicopters. The agreement for the project will soon be finalised and announced, a Russian official said.
As a partner country, Russia has a predominant position at IESS, being organised by EEPC India with active support of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, besides the Department of Heavy Industry. Over 400 global companies are participating in the sixth edition of the event.
