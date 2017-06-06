Sahara Group Firm Asked To Pay Rs 1.43 Crore To Home Buyer For Delay

New Delhi: A Sahara Group company has been directed by the apex consumer body to refund over Rs 1.43 crore to a home buyer for its failure to give possession of a bungalow in one of its housing projects near Nagpur.
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) held Sahara Prime City Ltd (SPCL) deficient in rendering services to the complainant and Maharashtra native Sadhana, who failed to get possession of the bungalow in the 'Sahara City Homes' project despite paying the full amount.
"There is no evidence of the possession having been delayed on account of reasons and circumstances beyond the control of the opposite party (SPCL). Therefore, the opposite party is clearly deficient in rendering services to the complainants by not offering possession of the bungalow.
