SAIL Supplied 90% Steel For India's Longest Bridge
The PSU has supplied around 90 per cent, or around 30,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT, structurals and plates, for the bridge, which has been built on the Lohit connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Dhola-Sadiya bridge will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
"The product mix offered by SAIL was one of the major criteria for selection of the company for this prestigious project. The construction of this 9.15-km long bridge began in 2011 under the public-private-partnership, which is 3.55 km longer than Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, making it the longest bridge in India," it said.
SAIL is also supplying steel for several crucial projects in the north-eastern region. It has identified specific focus areas for increasing its presence and market share and has adopted a structured approach.
SAIL is now in a position to offer better and more value-added steel for such projects as it is almost completing its balance modernisation, the company said.
It had also supplied steel to ISRO for the launch of a record 104 satellites on a single rocket on February 15.
The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge will reduce travel time between Rupai in Assam to Meka/Roing in Arunachal Pradesh to one hour from six.
