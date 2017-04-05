Samsung To Ride Soaring Chip Profits In Q1, Galaxy S8 Aura In 2017

Seoul: Record earnings at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's chip division are set to propel the tech giant's first-quarter profit to a three-and-a-half-year high, and the quarters ahead could be even better if its newest smartphone, Galaxy S8, is a success.
A boom in memory chips spurred by demand from smartphones and servers has helped Samsung tide over the costly failure last year of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone and management turmoil. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee is on trial for bribery and other charges linked to a corruption scandal that led to the ouster and arrest of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
Shares of Samsung, Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation and the world's largest memory chip maker, are near record highs after gaining nearly 17 percent so far this year, on top of the 43 percent surge in 2016.
($1 = 1,113.4000 won)
