Do you aspire to work in SBI, India's largest bank? State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring specialists for its marketing department on a contractual basis. SBI has extended the last day to apply online for the positions, according to an advertisement on the bank's website. The last date to register and pay fees online is June 2, 2017. SBI is hiring one senior vice president (brand/media/research), one vice president (marketing communications), one vice president (digital marketing), one vice president (media strategy & operations) and one senior manager (digital marketing). Selection will be based on short-listing - based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability - and personal interview, SBI said. The banking major has also relaxed the required experience by two years for two vice president roles - marketing communications and media strategy & operations, it said.

Candidates applying for the position of senior vice president (brand/media/research) should have a minimum 8 years of experience, "with career experience either in BFSI/ Telecom or any other large service sector". Graduates in any discipline can apply and those with MBA in Marketing will be preferred, SBI said.Candidates applying for the post of vice president (media strategy & operations) need a minimum eight years of experience "in varied marketing roles including media strategy and operations".Without divulging the salary being offered on these roles, SBI said: "The compensation package would comprise of fixed and variable components but not a limiting factor for a suitable candidate."An application fee (non-refundable) of Rs 600 is applicable, which needs to be paid online.

Some of the responsibilities of the senior vice presidents listed by SBI included:Strategising and implementation of effective marketing plans for different Business Units in line with their business objectivesDeveloping sharp marketing briefs, based on compelling market/consumer insightsManaging different agency partners (creative, media, research etc.) and other vendors, to get them to deliver high quality output within defined marketing budget and timelinesAlso, for the position of vice president (digital marketing), SBI is looking for candidates with MBA from a recognised university and a minimum experience of eight years "in varied roles including Digital Marketing. Work experience in a Public Sector Bank, preferably with awareness of SBI work culture and management practices." Among other skills, SBI has mentioned core experience in product marketing using digital media platforms with specific experience in search and display, SEO, SEM and programmatic.