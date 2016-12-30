NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Corporates
|
SBI Releases Rs 3,323 Crore To Defence Pensioners
SBI has the largest share of central government pensioners and serve approximately 50 per cent of total defence pensioners across the country.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: December 30, 2016 23:27 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
As per government guidelines, arrears have been paid to all eligible defence pensioners, SBI said.
New Delhi
: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has released arrears to the tune of Rs 3,323.24 crore of around 9.94 lakh defence pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission on December 29.
SBI in a statement said that as per government guidelines, arrears have been paid to all eligible defence pensioners.
SBI has the largest share of central government pensioners and serve approximately 50 per cent of total defence pensioners across the country.
Story first published on
: December 30, 2016 23:27 (IST)
Related
State Bank Of Travancore Cuts Lending Rate
Apple To Cut iPhone Production In March Quarter: Report
Apple Set To Make iPhones In Bengaluru: Report
Trending
Jaitley And Chidambaram Spar Over Effects Of Demonetisation
Apple Set To Make iPhones In Bengaluru: Report
When Property Rates Rose At Fastest Pace In 30 Years, Explains HDFC Chief
Share this story on
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Credibility On The Line As 50-Day Promise Ends
SBI
defence pensioners
State Bank of India
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
After demonetisation, should the finance minister increase tax rebate for individuals?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.