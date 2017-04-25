NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Shapoor Mistry Resigns From Indian Hotels Board

The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 25, 2017 21:28 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.
Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.
New Delhi: Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.

The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company. Cyrus Mistry was forced out from the chairmanship of Tata Sons last October, and has since been embroiled in a public spat with the group.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 25, 2017 21:28 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ US Official Says H-1B Visa Interview, Other Processes To Be Reviewed
Shapoor MistryShapoor Mistry newsShapoor Mistry Indian HotelsCyrus MistryCyrus Mistry Tata SonsBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.