Shuva Mandal To Succeed Bharat Vasani As Tata Sons' Group General Counsel

Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Shuva Mandal as the new Group General Counsel, the company said in a statement. Mr Mandal will replace Bharat Vasani who will continue with the group as Legal Adviser to the Chairman's office. Mr Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017, the statement added. With over 17 years of experience in the legal profession, he has advised leading Indian enterprises, global private equity firms as well as Fortune 500 companies. Mr Mandal's appointment come just a day after Tata Sons named Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.
A member of the Bar Council since 2000, Mr Mandal began his career with legal firm AZB Associates between 2000-15 before moving to Shardul Amarchand and Co (Advocates and Solicitors) as Partner and National Practice Head for Corporate, M&A and Private Equity. During his career, Mr Mandal has been actively involved in deal structuring, advising on securities law and development of legal strategy for corporations.
Welcoming him to the Tata group, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, "Mr Mandal brings wide-ranging legal experience and energy into this important role as the Group General Counsel. His time spent at India's top legal firms has given him a ringside view of different legal strategies and his long experience of working with multiple Tata companies in the past will hold him in good stead in his new role."
After his appointment Mr Mandal said, "It has always been an enriching and learning experience working with the Tata group as an advisor, and now I look forward to playing a bigger role under the guidance of Mr. Chandrasekaran and his new team. These are exciting times for the Tata group and I look forward to contributing to its future growth."
Mr Mandal has been advising the Tata group on various matters. In his early days, he worked with the Tata group as a legal adviser to Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals on multiple international projects.