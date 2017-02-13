Sign Of Slowdown: India Inc's Overseas FDI Investments Down 57% To $1.82 Billion

New Delhi: Direct investments made overseas by Indian companies declined 57.3 per cent to $1.82 billion last month, the Reserve Bank data showed today. The investments made in January 2016 amounted to $4.25 billion.
It also lower from December's $2.49 billion. Of the total overseas direct investment of $1.82 billion, $246.37 million came in the form of equity money; $ 483.78 million through loans.
While the rest of $1.09 billion was the guarantee issued by the Indian firms in their foreign units. Among a few major investors, Bharat Petrosources invested $721.42 million in four tranches in joint venture and wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and Singapore.
Intas Pharmaceuticals invested $344.35 million in its fully owned unit in the UK, while ONGC Videsh put in a total of $52.59 million in four different joint ventures in Myanmar, Russia and Vietnam. Reliance Industries invested $40 million in its wholly owned energy services unit in Singapore.
