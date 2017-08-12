Snap Inc Buys Data Firm 'Placed' For $135 Million

San Francisco: Snap Inc -- which is the parent company of photo-sharing platform Snapchat -- has acquired the 'Placed' data firm for $135.2 million in an all-cash deal, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The data firm would continue to operate independently with David Shim as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and report to Snap's Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan, AdWeek reported on Saturday.
'Placed,' which helps advertisers track real-world purchases and store visits, was acquired by Snap to enhance 'advertising effectiveness', the report added.
