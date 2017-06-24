NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Snapdeal Files Police Case Against Logistics Firm Quickdel

Snapdeal, which is backed by Japan's Softbank, accused Quickdel of misappropriation, cheating and misleading it, in the police first information report filed.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 24, 2017 21:50 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Snapdeal said it had bought a 49.99 percent stake in Quickdel in 2014.
Snapdeal said it had bought a 49.99 percent stake in Quickdel in 2014.
New Delhi: Indian online retailer Snapdeal has filed a police complaint against a local logistics company, in which it owns a stake, of defrauding it of Rs 357 crore ($55.37 million), a police report showed.

The company, which is backed by Japan's Softbank, accused Quickdel of misappropriation, cheating and misleading it, in the police first information report filed in New Delhi on Friday.

Reuters has a copy of the police report.

Vineet Rai, the administrative officer at the Gurgaon headquarters of Quickdel, said the company could not immediately comment.

A spokeswoman for Snapdeal was not reachable by phone.

Snapdeal said it had bought a 49.99 percent stake in Quickdel in 2014 and early 2015, after the logistics company said it would help the two to grow the business. Snapdeal said in the police complaint that it realised later the logistics firm had misrepresented facts.

Snapdeal has been at the center of takeover speculation, with its largest backer Softbank seen as keen to sell the company to its larger rival, Tiger Global-backed Flipkart.

In May, television channel ET Now reported that the founders of Snapdeal and one of its early investors, Nexus, have reached an agreement with SoftBank Group that would allow the Japanese firm to move ahead with its plan to sell Snapdeal to Flipkart.

Sources told Reuters last month that SoftBank was working to engineer a sale of Snapdeal to Flipkart, as it seeks to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups in India.

($1 = Rs 64.48)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 24, 2017 21:50 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ PM Modi Will Convey Indian IT Firms' Role In US To Trump: Vishal Sikka
SnapdealLogistics firmSnapdeal newsSnapdeal police complaintSnapdeal SoftBankQuickdelBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.