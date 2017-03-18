SpiceJet Chief's Views On Qatar Airways' India Entry
SpiceJet's Ajay Singh said that a "level playing field" must be assured so that the aviation sector can grow and prosper.
The aviation sector in India is one of the most competitive sectors in the world, says Ajay Singh.
SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh told NDTV Profit that the views of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which includes all the four major airlines (Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet) as well as the national carrier (Air India), on impending entry of Qatar Airways are similar as there is no country in the world that allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in aviation. These policies should be on the basis of reciprocity and we should only allow airlines or countries into India if they allow us the same privilege, he added.
"If the objective of the government with 100 per cent FDI was to get investment to the country, then this will not get any investment as when you set up an airline, essentially you lease aircraft and this will be done from outside India," Mr Singh said. The aviation sector in India is one of the most competitive sectors in the world with "the highest costs and the lowest fares" and we must be assured a "level playing field" so that the sector can grow and prosper, he added.
"We have made our concerns known to the government. It is up to them to take the appropriate call and we are confident that they will take a call which is in the interest of the country," he further said.
Qatar Airways has earlier this month announced its plan to set up a full service Indian carrier to fly domestic routes with around 100 planes. The proposal comes nearly 9 months after the Indian government allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in aviation.