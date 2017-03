SpiceJet and IndiGo are offering money-saving vouchers and discounts to counter the highly competitive Indian market. Under a "value pack" programme, SpiceJet is offering special vouchers priced from Rs 499, under which customers get two flight vouchers of Rs 600 and Rs 199, and a hotel voucher worth Rs. 1,000, among other benefits. SpiceJet is also offering flight vouchers of Rs 1,100 and Rs. 199 as part of another value pack, which is priced at Rs 999. "Now pay just Rs. 499/Rs. 999 and get SpiceJet Vouchers worth Rs. 1,999/Rs. 3,999," SpiceJet - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and AirAsia India in the domestic market - said on its website.Analysts say increasing competition among airlines present in the market is leading to such benefits for customers.Other benefits in SpiceJet's Rs 499 value pack include an "add-on service voucher" worth Rs 100. Here's how SpiceJet lists benefits under both the Rs 499 and Rs 999 vouchers on its website:

IndiGo is offering a voucher priced at Rs. 99 under a promotional scheme, under which its flyers get two vouchers worth Rs. 350 each - applicable on next two bookings. "Pay just Rs. 99 and get vouchers worth Rs. 899 instantly," IndiGo said on its website. "Further, we give two vouchers for Rs. 99 and Rs. 100 each for discounts on a variety of services available on our website," it added.

Discounted fares and attractive schemes from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India. The country's domestic air passenger traffic is growing over 20 per cent , making the country one of the fastest growing market in the world.Domestic ratings agency ICRA estimates that airlines are likely to close the outgoing financial year with a 22-23 per cent traffic growth, making it one of the best for the sector. "Airlines are maintaining healthy load factors backed by low fares. But since oil prices are on an uptrend, impact on profitability in Q4 is inevitable as average ATF (aviation turbine fuel) price during the quarter are 37.9 per cent higher YoY, while the yields continue to remain under pressure," Icra said in a report.Meanwhile, another rival AirAsia India is offering discounted fares starting from Rs 899 as part of its ' Big Sale ' promotional scheme. Bookings under AirAsia India's this scheme - applicable on travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018 - can be made till March 19, the airline said on its website. The promotional fares are applicable on domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Vizag and Srinagar.