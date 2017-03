Amid rising competition in the Indian skies, airlines are offering discounted schemes and vouchers to attract more flyers. SpiceJet has introduced a "value pack" scheme, under which it is offering special vouchers starting Rs 499, which includes two flight vouchers of Rs 600 and Rs 199, and a hotel voucher worth Rs 1,000, among other benefits. SpiceJet, which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, Jet Airways and AirAsia India in the domestic market, is also offering flight vouchers of Rs 1,100 and Rs 199 as part of another value pack, priced at Rs 999. "Now pay just Rs 499/Rs 999 and get SpiceJet Vouchers worth Rs 1,999/Rs 3,999," the airline said on its website.Other benefits in SpiceJet's Rs 499 value pack include an "add-on service voucher" worth Rs 100.

Attractive discounts and schemes from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India. The country's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed 25.13 per cent to 95.79 lakh in January, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.IndiGo is offering a voucher priced at Rs 99 under a promotional scheme, under which its flyers get two vouchers worth Rs 350 each - applicable on next two bookings. "Pay just Rs 99 and get vouchers worth Rs 899 instantly," IndiGo said on its website. "Further, we give two vouchers for Rs. 99 and Rs. 100 each for discounts on a variety of services available on our website," it added.

Analysts say increasing competition among airlines present in the market is leading to such benefits for customers.National carrier Air India is offering discounts on base fares under select booking classes. Air India is offering a 10 per cent discount on Economy class and 20 per cent on Business class base fares "on Web and Mobile for sale till 30th April 2017", according to its website.Jet Airways is offering special airfares starting from Rs 1,330 on domestic economy class flights under its "Best Fares Forever" scheme. "Applicable on direct flights only", Jet Airways' this scheme can be availed on bookings through the jetairways.com website and the airline's mobile app. Tickets must be bought a minimum of 20 days prior to departure, Jet Airways added. AirAsia India has also announced a promotional offer, selling tickets starting from Rs 1,499 . Bookings for this AirAsia India offer - applicable on travel till June 30, 2017 - are open till March 12, 2017, as per the airline's website.