Budget carrier SpiceJet has unveiled a promotional scheme offering all-inclusive fares starting Rs 777 on its domestic network. Under its "Lucky 7 Sale" offer, SpiceJet has put on offer a limited inventory available on a first-come, first-served basis, the airline said. Bookings to avail SpiceJet's "Lucky 7" scheme can be made till Saturday, February 25, 2017. This SpiceJet offer, which comes on the heels of discounted tariffs by rival airlines, covers a travel period from March 9, 2017 to April 13, 2017. "The discount will be applicable on one-way fares only," the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and AirAsia India - further said on its website.A search on the SpiceJet website showed a one-way ticket for flying from Delhi to Jaipur in mid-March was available for booking at Rs 1,036.

Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India. The country's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed 25.13 per cent to 95.79 lakh last month, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.Rival airlines AirAsia India and Jet Airways announced discounted tariffs earlier this month. Jet Airways , in a promotional sale aimed at Valentine's Day celebrations, offered all-inclusive domestic fares from Rs 999. Days after that, AirAsia India offered all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 1,099 in a promotional scheme.

The entry of Zoom Air as India's newest full-service airline is expected to further increase competition in the market, according to analysts. Zoom Air began its commercial operations last week with its maiden flight from Delhi to Kolkata. Promoted by Zexus Air Services, Gurgaon-headquartered Zoom Air has become the 12th operational carrier in the domestic market.Meanwhile, AirAsia India is likely to commence international operations from the second half of the next calendar year.