SpiceJet Starts Twice Daily Delhi-Surat Flights

The new flight was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute after it landed at Surat airport, SpiceJet's press release noted.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha inaugurated the flight.
Amid strong growth in Indian aviation market, SpiceJet has started daily direct service from Delhi to Surat, Gujarat, and back to the national capital. SpiceJet launched the flight with a traditional flag-off and lamp lighting ceremony at Surat airport, the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and AirAsia India in the domestic market - said in a press release. The new flight between Delhi and Surat - also known as Gujarat's textile city - is in line with the emphasis being laid on "regional connectivity", SpiceJet added.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha inaugurated the flight. Among others, Mr Sinha was accompanied by the airline's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, on board the Boeing 737-800 SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Surat. (Also read: India can build its own 'Etihads, Emirates, Qatars')
"SpiceJet is proud to connect Surat, one of the fastest growing cities of the country with the national capital. Our twice daily flights will offer immense flexibility to the corporate and leisure travellers on the SpiceJet network," SpiceJet's Mr Singh said in a statement. (Also read: SpiceJet launches Kolkata-Dhaka daily flight)
Domestic air passenger traffic surged nearly 16 per cent year-on-year to 86.55 lakh in February, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA showed. Analysts also expect this trend to continue in the near term going forward.
Meanwhile, India has become the third largest aviation market in terms of domestic passenger traffic, beating Japan, according to a report by Sydney-based aviation think-tank Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA). India's domestic air passenger traffic stood at 100 million in 2016 and was behind only the US (719 million) and China (436 million), CAPA said in its report.