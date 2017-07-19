NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Steel Strips Wheels Bags Caravan Wheel Order From Europe

The company has bagged an export order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said in a BSE filing.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 19, 2017 17:35 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Steel Strips Wheels Bags Caravan Wheel Order From Europe
New Delhi: Auto components manufacturer Steel Strips Wheels on Wednesday said it has bagged an export order from Europe.

The company has bagged an export order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said in a BSE filing.

The order covers supply of approximately 31,000 steel wheels in a period of three months.

"Wheels will be shipped from SSWL's Chennai plant beginning next month," the company said.

The stock closed 1.39 per cent up at Rs 892 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 19, 2017 17:35 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Banks Face Rs 2 Lakh Crore Hit From Top 50 Stressed Assets: CRISIL
Steel Strips WheelsSSWL

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.