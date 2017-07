Steel Strips Wheels Bags Caravan Wheel Order From Europe

Auto components manufacturer Steel Strips Wheels on Wednesday said it has bagged an export order from Europe.The company has bagged an export order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said in a BSE filing.The order covers supply of approximately 31,000 steel wheels in a period of three months.

"Wheels will be shipped from SSWL's Chennai plant beginning next month," the company said.The stock closed 1.39 per cent up at Rs 892 on BSE.