Subway Opens 600th Outlet In India

New Delhi: Sandwich chain Subway on Friday opened its 600th outlet in India at Bharuch, Gujarat, pointing to a growing preference for restaurants serving fresh and customisable on-the-go menu, according to a release.
Subway, which calls itself the world's largest sandwich restaurant chain, operates over 44,000 restaurants in 112 countries.
"Credit goes to all our franchisees who play a major role as the brand's growth drivers in the country. We aim to accelerate our development plans by expanding in both metro and non-metro locations," Ranjit Talwar, Country Head, Subway Systems India, was quoted as saying.
Subway, a family-owned enterprise set up 50 years ago, operates on a franchise model, and there are no company-owned outlets.
Franchisees are provided with "customised operational manuals, training programme, and backend support, including for marketing, advertising and business mentorship by the brand", the release said.
The National Restaurant Association of India's latest "Food Services" report expects the restaurant industry in India to contribute about 2.1 per cent to the GDP by 2021.
Subway, which opened its first outlet in India in 2001, currently has a presence in 70 Indian cities.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)