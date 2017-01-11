Suzlon Bags Wind Power Project In Andhra Pradesh

Suzlon said the project is scheduled for completion by March 2017.
New Delhi: Wind turbine maker Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it won a 226.8 megawatt wind power project from an independent power producer (IPP) in Andhra Pradesh.
"The order consists of 108 units of S111 90 m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 MW. The project will be located in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, and is scheduled for completion by March 2017," Suzlon said in a filing to the BSE.
Suzlon said it has entered into an exclusive supply and installation agreement (SIA), and engineering and construction of the project.
"Suzlon will also be responsible for operation and maintenance services with dedicated life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 years," it added.
At 11:45 a.m., shares in Suzlon were trading 2.81 per cent higher at Rs 15.37 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was up 0.54 per cent.
