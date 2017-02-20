Tata Group To Begin A New Innings Under N Chandrasekaran Tomorrow
After experiencing months of a war like situation, the Tata Group will begin a new innings on Tuesday under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran, who was chosen to steer the group after sudden removal of Cyrus Mistry from the top position of the $103 billion salt-to-steel conglomerate. Mr Chandrasekaran, who was the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) would be the first non-Parsi chairman of the 148-year old Tata group
Here are 10 details about the company
1) Mr Chandrakaran has a towering track record as the head of TCS. Under his leadership, the revenues of TCS grew over three times from Rs. 30,029 crore in 2009-10 to over Rs. 1 lakh crore in 2015-16
2) As the head of the $103 billion conglomerate, Mr Chandrasekaran will face the challenge of managing the European operations of Tata Steel, particularly in the UK which has been eating into the group's profitability since the acquisition of Corus in 2007.
3) Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group,
4) Another task cut out for Mr Chandrasekaran would be to turn around the fortunes of Tata Motors, which reported a 96 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 111.57 crore for the December quarter. The company has been struggling in the domestic market for some time, of late its international revenue has also been hit due to slow growth in sales at its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover.
5) Mr Chandrasekaran will also have to take a call on the future of Tata Nano, a project initiated by group patriarch, Ratan Tata. His predecessor Mr Mistry wanted to shut manufacturing of the small car as the project had led to losses exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore.
6) Though, Mr Chandrasekaran has given up the position of the CEO of TCS, the IT firm would need his guidance to sail through the ongoing crisis in the IT sector. IT firms have revised their growth targets for the year as the sector is coping with reduced demand due to automation and change in the US visa norms, forcing companies to spend more money on employees' salaries.
7) Apart from heading the board of Tata group's parent company, Tata Sons, Mr Chandrasekaran would also be heading the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Power and TCS.
8) Observers will be keenly watching Mr Chandrasekaran's relationship with Tata Trusts and their trustees considering how Mr Mistry accused them of interference and developing alternate power centre making him a "lame duck" Chairman. Interestingly, his predecessor Mr Mistry was sacked for "growing and untenable trust deficit between Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts."
9) Mr Mistry's ouster has been followed by a bitter public spat between him and the group. A challenge for the new group chairman would also be to reunite the board members of various Tata Group companies. On January 12, Mr Chandrasekaran had said in a conference, "I feel I will grow into this role over a period of time...it is a responsibility that requires binding the group together."
10) Another challenge for Mr Chandrasekaran would be to sail Tata Teleservices out of the woods as the telecom sector is witnessing cut throat competition due to mega discounts offered by rival companies. News reports suggest the company is exploring the possibilities of a merger with one of the rivals.
