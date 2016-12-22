Tata Metaliks Completes Amalgamation Of Pipes Unit

New Delhi: Tata Metaliks has said the amalgamation of Tata Metaliks DI Pipes with itself is effective from Thursday.



Both firms are part of Tata Steel.



"The effective date of amalgamation of Tata Metaliks DI Pipes Ltd with the company is December 22, 2016," Tata Metaliks Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.



The company had said last month that the Calcutta High Court had approved the scheme of amalgamation of Tata Metaliks DI Pipes Ltd with Tata Metaliks Ltd on November 7.



Tata Steel had said in May that it has dropped plans to merge group firms Tata Metaliks and Tata Metaliks DI Pipes with it due to delay in regulatory and statutory approvals among other factors.



Tata Metaliks Ltd is one of the biggest pig iron manufacturing and selling companies of the country.



