Tata Sons Appoints Saurabh Agrawal As Group Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: Tata Sons today announced appointment of Aditya Birla Group's Head of Strategy, Saurabh Agrawal as Group Chief Financial Officer.
One of the leading investment bankers in India, Agrawal will join Tata Sons with effect from July 2017, the company said in a statement.
"He brings deep capital markets knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience to this critical leadership role in the Tata group," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.
