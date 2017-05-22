NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Tata Sons Appoints Saurabh Agrawal As Group Chief Financial Officer

An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 22, 2017 16:38 (IST)
New Delhi: Tata Sons today announced appointment of Aditya Birla Group's Head of Strategy, Saurabh Agrawal as Group Chief Financial Officer.

One of the leading investment bankers in India, Agrawal will join Tata Sons with effect from July 2017, the company said in a statement.

"He brings deep capital markets knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience to this critical leadership role in the Tata group," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.



Agrawal's expertise will help Tata group in driving rigour and synergy in capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as consolidation and optimisation of the group's business portfolio, he added.

An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry. He was also the head of the corporate finance unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and the head of the investment banking division in DSP Merrill Lynch.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 22, 2017 16:01 (IST)
