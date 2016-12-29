Tata Sons Asks Cyrus Mistry To Return All 'Confidential Information'
The letter, sent by Tata Sons' lawyers, demanded that Mr Mistry sign a letter pledging not to disclose any confidential information regarding the company, including to affiliates, relatives and family members.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 29, 2016 16:43 (IST) Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Tata Sons had earlier accused Mr Mistry of breaching confidentiality rules.
Mumbai: Tata Sons demanded former chairman Cyrus Mistry return all confidential information and documents regarding the company in his possession, in its second legal notice in as many days.
The letter, sent by Tata Sons' lawyers, further demanded that Mr Mistry sign a letter pledging not to disclose any confidential information regarding the company, including to affiliates, relatives and family members.
"We have credible information that you have wrongfully and dishonestly taken movable property being confidential information," said the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
The notice comes after Tata Sons, the holding firm for the $100-billion Tata conglomerate, on Tuesday accused Mr Mistry of breaching confidentiality rules, and said it would take legal action against him.