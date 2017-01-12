Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Says His New Role Requires Leadership And Compassion
Tata Sons had on October 24 removed Cyrus Mistry as chairman in a surprise move and named group patriarch Ratan Tata as interim chief.
The new chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, said that his position requires "several leadership qualities and compassion." Talking to the media after being appointed the head of the $100 billion conglomerate, Mr Chandrasekaran hinted at the challenges that he faces in the coming days.
"I do not think anyone can easily get into this job," said Mr Chandrasekaran in the press conference.
Mr Chandrasekaran, 53, has been chief executive of TCS, India's biggest outsourcer, since 2009. He was appointed as a director on the board of Tata Sons days after Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman of the group in October. He takes over from Ratan Tata, who returned as interim chairman of the group following Cyrus Mistry's ouster. Ratan Tata had headed the Tata group for 21 years before handing the reins over to Mr Mistry in 2012.
A big challenge For Mr Chandrasekaran would be to turn around the fortunes of companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors' India operations among others.
"I feel I will grow into this role over a period of time...it is a responsibility that requires binding the group together," added Mr Chandrasekaran.
Mr Mistry's ouster has been followed by a bitter public spat between him and the group. Mr Mistry, who is still a director on the Tata Sons board, has contested his removal as chairman in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a quasi-judicial body that deals with corporate grievances in India.
Tata Sons has called an extraordinary general meeting on February 6 to remove Mr Mistry from its board. The Tatas have filed a legal notice against Mr Mistry, accusing him of breaching confidentiality rules, and alleging he that he shared "confidential data, business strategies, financial information" related to Tata Sons.
Mr Mistry has alleged breach of governance within the Tata group, a charge that Tata Sons has denied saying it has followed the highest standards of corporate governance.
