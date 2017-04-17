NDTV
Tata Steel Board To Consider Fund Raising Proposal This Week
Tata Steel stands among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 28 million tonnes and had a turnover of $17.69 billion in FY 2015-16.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: April 17, 2017 19:18 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Tata Steel on Monday said its board will meet this week to consider a proposal for raising funds.
"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 inter-alia to consider a proposal for fund raising," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Tata Steel stands among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 28 million tonnes and had a turnover of $17.69 billion in FY 2015-16.
It is the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producer with operations in 26 countries and commercial presence in over 50 countries.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: April 17, 2017 19:18 (IST)
