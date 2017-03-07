Tata Steel UK Closes Pension Scheme To New Accruals From March 31
Tata Steel's move was seen as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
It said in a statement it would still be "deeply engaged" in talks with the pension scheme trustees, regulators and unions to ensure the survival of British steelmaking and a fair solution for all members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.