NDTV Profit
Tata Steel UK Closes Pension Scheme To New Accruals From March 31

Tata Steel UK said it would still be "deeply engaged" in talks with the pension scheme trustees, regulators and unions to ensure the survival of British steelmaking and a fair solution for all members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 22:06 (IST)
Tata Steel's move was seen as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
London: Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.

It said in a statement it would still be "deeply engaged" in talks with the pension scheme trustees, regulators and unions to ensure the survival of British steelmaking and a fair solution for all members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

Story first published on: March 07, 2017 22:06 (IST)
