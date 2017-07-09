Taxman To Attach Shares If Cairn Doesn't Pay Rs 10,395 Crore Tax: Report

The tax department had in an unprecedented move last month appropriated Rs 1,500 crore of tax refund due to Cairn Energy and another Rs 666 crore of dividend income due to it for three years from its erstwhile subsidiary Cairn India to recover the Rs 10,247 crore of tax plus interest.