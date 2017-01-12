TCS Elevates Rajesh Gopinathan As New Chief Executive
Mr Gopinathan joined TCS in in 2001 and was appointed as chief financial officer or CFO of the company in 2013. Prior to becoming the CFO, Mr Gopinathan was the vice president - business finance.
Rajesh Gopinathan started his career with TCS in 2001.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday appointed Rajesh Gopinathan, the current chief financial officer, as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. He replaces N Chandrasekaran, who has been named the chairperson of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the $100 billion Tata conglomerate.
TCS has also named N Ganapathy Subramaniam, who is currently President of TCS Financial Solutions, as chief operating officer. He has also been appointed as a director on the board of the company.
"TCS' core strength is its strong leadership talent that is collaborative and aspirational. I have been privileged to lead this company of great professionals over the last seven years. I am absolutely delighted that the board has chosen both Rajesh and NGS to lead this company into the future," Mr Chandrasekaran said.
He joined TCS from Tata Industries and worked to drive TCS' newly established e-business unit in the US. He was also involved in the design, structure and implementation of the new organizational structure and operating model of the company.
An electrical and electronic engineer from REC Trichy (now NIT, Trichy), Rajesh graduated in 1994, before pursuing his Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.
TCS, Tata group's crown jewel, also announced its third quarter results today, reporting a net profit of Rs 6,778 crore, beating the Street's estimates.
Story first published on: January 12, 2017 20:18 (IST)