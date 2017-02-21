TCS Has Something 'Unique': Read New CEO Gopinathan's Email to Employees
Rajesh Gopinathan succeeds N Chandrasekaran as CEO and managing director of TCS.
Rajesh Gopinathan took over the reins of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today, succeeding N Chandrasekaran as the chief executive officer and managing director of India's biggest outsourcer. In an email to nearly 4 lakh Tata Consultancy Services employees, Mr Gopinathan exuded them to focus on customers' needs and "leverage the latest technology to transform their business".
"Our customers want partners who can take their existing investments and leverage the latest technology to transform their business. We, TCSers, have something unique, something special - a deep understanding of our customers' business, of their systems and processes. This contextual knowledge, combined with proficiency in new technologies, will position us ahead of pure play technology or consulting companies," he wrote.
He however said that there is a need to "accelerate to stay a step ahead of the fast changing world. In every industry, the technology leverage is increasing and we will use our scale and expertise to drive growth. Our customers are now competing on a time horizon of weeks and days and internally, we have to do the same to stay relevant to them."
Mr Chandrasekaran has moved into a bigger role, assuming the role of chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Mr Chandrasekaran will however hold the chairmanship of the group's crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services.
Mr Gopinathan, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, had joined Tata Consultancy Services in 2001 and before being elevated to the current role as the chief financial officer of the company.
Dwelling on the leadership change, Mr Gopinathan said "the leadership team at TCS has worked together for a very long time. I can say emphatically that very few companies in our industry have such strength at the top as we do."
"I would like to thank Chandra for his exemplary leadership and mentorship. He will continue to be associated with TCS as our Chairman and we will have the benefit of his counsel and leadership as always."
Here is the full text of Mr Gopinathan's email to employees:
Dear TCSers,
I am delighted to connect to you as I take over as the CEO of TCS.
I am humbled and honoured at being given this opportunity to lead the finest team of professionals in our industry. 16 years ago when I started my career with TCS, the Internet browser was changing the world and TCSers were helping companies prepare for eBusiness. Today, 380,000+ TCSers are doing pioneering work to transform global firms for the Digital Age. TCS is today the most powerful brand in global IT services. We are the partner of choice to large global companies and are growing fast with a 12% CAGR over the last five years. I thank you for your efforts in making this growth possible.
TCS has a well-articulated strategy which has guided it to a leadership position. Growth creates opportunities and drives business value. However, we need to accelerate to stay a step ahead of the fast changing world. In every industry, the technology leverage is increasing and we will use our scale and expertise to drive growth. Our customers are now competing on a time horizon of weeks and days and internally, we have to do the same to stay relevant to them.
Our customers want partners who can take their existing investments and leverage the latest technology to transform their business. We, TCSers, have something unique, something special - a deep understanding of our customers' business, of their systems and processes. This contextual knowledge, combined with proficiency in new technologies, will position us ahead of pure play technology or consulting companies.
At the heart of this journey will be our willingness and ability to embrace new knowledge continuously. We can be proud that more than 200,000 TCSers have leveraged the Digital Learning Platform. We must now aim to go deeper and further and be Champions of Digital.
The leadership team at TCS has worked together for a very long time. I can say emphatically that very few companies in our industry have such strength at the top as we do. This team together with COO NG Subramaniam ("NGS") and I will ensure sustenance of momentum and continuous evolution of our strategy.
I would like to thank Chandra for his exemplary leadership and mentorship. He will continue to be associated with TCS as our Chairman and we will have the benefit of his counsel and leadership as always.
I would like to thank all of you again for your unbeatable spirit and focus. In the coming months, I will reach out to all of you through multiple channels and forums.