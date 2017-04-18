TCS Q4 Earnings: Here Are Five Things To Watch Out For

TCS, India's biggest IT outsourcer, will report its earnings for the January-March quarter later today. TCS' earnings will be keenly watched after Infosys, the second biggest IT exporter in India, last week reported weak dollar revenue growth in Q4 and also gave a lower-than-expected revenue growth guidance for the current financial year. Unlike Infosys, TCS does not give guidance or a forecast of future earnings. However, analysts will also be closely tracking management's comments on business outlook and steps taken to tackle H-1B visa uncertainties.
Here are 5 things to watch out in TCS Q4 earnings today:
1) Net Profit: TCS is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,654 crore for the March quarter, down 1.82 per cent sequentially according to analysts polled by NDTV profit. TCS had reported a net profit of Rs 6,778 crore in the December quarter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement